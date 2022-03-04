90% of U.S. counties experiencing low or medium COVID community spread
Mar. 04, 2022
- More than 90% of U.S. counties are now at low or medium COVID-19 Community Levels, a measure of spread of the disease, according to the CDC.
- The Community Levels are important as they are an indicator of COVID case trends across the country.
- They are also used by the CDC to determine mask guidelines. In late February, the agency changed guidelines to base them on new metrics. In areas with low and medium levels, most people do not have to wear a mask indoors.
- On Wednesday, the White House unveiled a new pandemic plan that seeks a return to normalcy.