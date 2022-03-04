Chicago Fed's Evans says Fed could boost rate to 1.5%-2% by year-end

"I think the string of jobs numbers has been quite good for some time," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in commenting on the February jobs report in an interview on CNBC. "The labor market is in a very solid position."

"It's good news, it doesn't really change anything" that Chairman Jerome Powell was positioning for earlier this week, Evans said.

Regarding monetary policy: "We're at effective lower bound.. obviously we need to be moving more toward a neutral policy towards the end of the year," he said.

"If we were to do 25 bps at each meeting we'll end the year at 1.5%-2%, which will be close enough to neutral...That may be too much," Evans elaborated later in the interview.

Still, there's "tremendous amount of concern" from the geopolitical situation, Evans said. For one thing it's having an effect on food prices with wheat and fertilizer prices rising.

"I still think a lot of these supply shocks — they're not of a permanent nature," he said. When interest rates get closer to neutral, "we'll get a better picture by the end of the year."

He pointed out that inflation developed differently this time around than it did in the 1970s. This time it was much quicker with January 2021 Y/Y inflation at under 2%. By April 2021, it had jumped. "It's not the 1970s story," he said.

