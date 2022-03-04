Crescent Point receives approval for normal course issuer bid

Mar. 04, 2022 9:10 AM ETCrescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) has announced that the TSX has accepted its notice to implement a normal course issuer bid to purchase, for cancellation, up to 57.31M common shares, or 10% of the Co.'s public float, as of Feb. 28, 2022.
  • The NCIB is scheduled to commence on March 9, 2022,and is due to expire on March 8, 2023.
  • In connection with the NCIB, Crescent Point will enter into an automatic purchase plan with its designated broker to allow for purchases of its common shares during internal blackout periods.
  • As of Feb. 28, 2022, the Co. had a public float of 573.1M common shares and 574.6M common shares issued and outstanding.
