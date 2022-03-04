Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) confirms it is adding an advertising-supported subscription tier later on this year in the U.S.

That will be followed by rolling out the ad support internationally in 2023, it says.

The company isn't offering details on exactly when and for how much, leaving that for a later date. But it says ad support is a "building block" in its path toward a long-term target of 230 million-260 million Disney+ subscribers by fiscal 2024.

“Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone - consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers,” says Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families.”

The move will leave Netflix as the only major streamer without any ad-supported option.

The key question is where Disney+ would price a cheaper tier in the U.S. While Disney's other key entertainment streaming service, Hulu, has settled in at $12.99/month for ad-free and $6.99/month for ad-supported, the sole ad-free tier on Disney+ currently goes for $7.99/month - though Disney has surely planned in pricing power for more increases along the road, to support more content spending.

That follows closely on Thursday's report that Disney was considering such an option for its subscription service.