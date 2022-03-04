Olo partners with geofencing platform Radar

Mar. 04, 2022 9:13 AM ETOLOBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Olo (NYSE:OLO) announced an integration with Radar, a geofencing platform.
  • The enhanced integration and strategic partnership will enable trip tracking functionality to improve the digital order fulfillment process and off-premise experience for Olo and Radar's marquee restaurant brands and their consumers.
  • Through its geofencing technology, Radar automatically sends orders placed through a restaurant's custom app, powered by Olo, to a brand's kitchen when consumers are close to arrival.
  • “Our work with Radar will allow brands to leverage technology for a more seamless digital order fulfillment process across all areas of the restaurant including the kitchen, front-of-house, and for consumers," said Noah Glass, CEO, Olo.
