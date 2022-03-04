Sidus Space partners with Aitech Systems to support LizzieSat Constellation

Mar. 04, 2022 9:18 AM ETSidus Space, Inc. (SIDU)LEOBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) has announced a strategic partnership with Aitech Systems to support LizzieSat Constellation.
  • Through this partnership, Aitech Systems is developing and delivering custom LizzieSat Command and Data Handling flight computers and peripherals.
  • LizzieSats are 3D manufactured Low Earth Orbit microsatellites focused on testing of upcoming innovative spacecraft technologies for customers.
  • “We have recently received initial components of our core C&DH system development environment from Aitech Systems to support LizzieSat," said Jamie Adams, Chief Technology Officer for Sidus Space. “The C&DH flight computers are a vital component of LizzieSat as they essentially function as the 'brain' of the system.”
  • Stock is up 6% in premarket trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.