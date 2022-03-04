Sidus Space partners with Aitech Systems to support LizzieSat Constellation
Mar. 04, 2022 9:18 AM ETSidus Space, Inc. (SIDU)LEOBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) has announced a strategic partnership with Aitech Systems to support LizzieSat Constellation.
- Through this partnership, Aitech Systems is developing and delivering custom LizzieSat Command and Data Handling flight computers and peripherals.
- LizzieSats are 3D manufactured Low Earth Orbit microsatellites focused on testing of upcoming innovative spacecraft technologies for customers.
- “We have recently received initial components of our core C&DH system development environment from Aitech Systems to support LizzieSat," said Jamie Adams, Chief Technology Officer for Sidus Space. “The C&DH flight computers are a vital component of LizzieSat as they essentially function as the 'brain' of the system.”
- Stock is up 6% in premarket trading.