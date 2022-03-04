Deutsche Bank came out with a positive note on the theme park sector based on the expectation that strong consumer spending this spring and summer will lead to impressive cash flow generation for the group. A potential wildcard is if the disruption to the major league baseball season extends to give a boost to theme park traffic.

The firm upgraded Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) to a Buy rating after having it slotted at Hold.

Analyst Chris Woronka: "We think this is a group that should be broadly owned based on an expectation that a continuation of strong consumer spend on experiences, company-specific initiatives aimed at driving total per capita spend above last year’s record levels, and lapping of significant inflationary pressures in 2H should result in significant cash flow generation and, in SIX’s case, a re-rating of valuation."

The theme park sector is seen holding up better than other consumer discretionary industries from inflation and geopolitical headwinds.

Woronka and team also enthusiastically recommended Buy-rated SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). Although not a pure-play theme park name, Disney (NYSE:DIS) could get a boost if the Deutsche Bank theme is accurate.

Compare valuation and growth metrics on SIX, SEAS, FUN and DIS.