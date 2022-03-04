Nuvve enters into strategic partnership with Swell Energy
- Cleantech company Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) has entered into a strategic partnership with grid services company Swell Energy to offer combined solar, stationary battery storage, and intelligent EV charging solution for residential and commercial markets.
- The companies aim to advance distributed energy resource (DER) management technology in both markets markets.
- As an initial target, 2 MW of capacity from existing Swell utility contracts will be made available for Nuvve to access in 2022 with opportunities for significant growth in the near future.
- Integrating Nuvve EV resources with Swell's virtual power plants will provide the grid with flexibility and allows Nuvve to earn grid service revenue.