Nuvve enters into strategic partnership with Swell Energy

Mar. 04, 2022 9:20 AM ETNuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Cleantech company Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) has entered into a strategic partnership with grid services company Swell Energy to offer combined solar, stationary battery storage, and intelligent EV charging solution for residential and commercial markets.
  • The companies aim to advance distributed energy resource (DER) management technology in both markets markets.
  • As an initial target, 2 MW of capacity from existing Swell utility contracts will be made available for Nuvve to access in 2022 with opportunities for significant growth in the near future.
  • Integrating Nuvve EV resources with Swell's virtual power plants will provide the grid with flexibility and allows Nuvve to earn grid service revenue.
