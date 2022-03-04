Verra Mobility names ex-Century Aluminum executive as CFO
- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) appointed Craig Conti as EVP & CFO, effective Apr.11, 2022, replacing Patricia Chiodo who is retiring after seven years tenure.
- Mr. Conti brings 23 years of corporate financial management and leadership experience at global, publicly traded companies.
- Ms. Chiodo has agreed to remain on in an advisory role for up to 90 days to assist with transition matters.
- David Roberts, president and CEO, and Mr. Conti will be joined by other Verra Mobility business leaders at the company's inaugural Investor Day conference July 19, 2022, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City.
- Most recently, he served as EVP & CFO at Century Aluminum.