Adicet Bio initiated Buy at Jefferies citing upcoming data readouts
Mar. 04, 2022 9:23 AM ETAdicet Bio, Inc. (ACET)REGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET), a clinical-stage developer of allogeneic gamma delta CAR T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, is trading higher in the premarket Friday after Jefferies started its coverage with a Buy recommendation, citing two upcoming data readouts.
- Noting the company’s lead asset, ADI-001, the analysts led by Kelly Shi argue that the newly unveiled data for the experimental therapy in Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma demonstrated its potential compared to rival off-the-shelf drugs.
- Scientifically, gamma delta T cell therapies outperform classic alpha beta T cells with minimal risks in graft-versus-host disease ((GvHD)) and strong tumor-killing ability through innate & adaptive immunity, the analysts added.
- The next data readout for ADI-001 in H1 and H2 2022 could be significant "stock-moving events,” according to the team who also argues that ADI-002, for which the company has partnered with Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), and six pipeline assets “offer upside.” The price target set to $27 per share implies a premium of ~119% to the last close.
- Jefferies was a joint book-running manager for Adicet’s (ACET) recent public offering of common stock.