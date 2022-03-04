Chindata announces senior management changes

  • Chindata (NASDAQ:CD) appoints Ms. Qian Xiao as President of Chindata Group and Mr. Xinyue Fan as COO, and Mr. Binghua Zhang as CTO, effective immediately.
  • Ms. Qian Xiao has served as our chief operating officer since August 2019 and our director since July 2019.
  • Prior to joining us, Ms. Xiao served as a senior VP Wangsu Science and Technology from 2011 to 2019.
  • Mr. Xinyue Fan has served as our VP of Business Operation since December 2021.
  • Mr. Binghua Zhang has served as technical director, senior director, general manager of system department and IDC engineering department in Baidu from 2010 to 2022.
