Chindata announces senior management changes
Mar. 04, 2022 9:25 AM ETChindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Chindata (NASDAQ:CD) appoints Ms. Qian Xiao as President of Chindata Group and Mr. Xinyue Fan as COO, and Mr. Binghua Zhang as CTO, effective immediately.
- Ms. Qian Xiao has served as our chief operating officer since August 2019 and our director since July 2019.
- Prior to joining us, Ms. Xiao served as a senior VP Wangsu Science and Technology from 2011 to 2019.
- Mr. Xinyue Fan has served as our VP of Business Operation since December 2021.
- Mr. Binghua Zhang has served as technical director, senior director, general manager of system department and IDC engineering department in Baidu from 2010 to 2022.