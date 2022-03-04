Google stops selling ads in Russia amid war footing

Mar. 04, 2022 9:32 AM ET By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

  • Google (GOOG -0.2%, GOOGL -0.1%) says it has stopped selling advertising in Russia, following in the steps of other digital ad sellers in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • The ban covers its search products as well as YouTube and outside publishing partners, Reuters notes.
  • It's a ramp up of an earlier move to ban Russian state-funded media from buying or selling ads using Google tools. And it also follows an order from Russia's telecom regulator, Roskomnadzor, to stop showing ads with "false political information" about Ukraine.
  • Google's turnover in Russia in 2020 was about 85.5 billion rubles (or about $790 million), Reuters notes.
