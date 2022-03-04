S&P Global launched senior notes offering
Mar. 04, 2022 9:33 AM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is offering five tranches of senior notes with varying maturities in a private placement, with each series to be unsecured obligations of the company and guaranteed by its subsidiary, Standard & Poor's Financial Services.
- Net proceeds, along with cash on hand, will be used to pay the purchase price for, and accrued and unpaid interest on, any and all of the company's outstanding 5.000% senior notes due 2022, 4.000% senior notes due 2025 and its 4.750% senior notes due 2025 validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to a cash tender offer announced separately today.
- Proceeds will also go towards redemption of all of the company's outstanding 4.125% senior notes due 2023, its 3.625% senior notes due 2024 and its 4.000% senior notes due 2026.
- The conditional notice of redemption calls for the redemption of all of the outstanding $1.3B aggregate principal amount of the Notes on March 19, 2022, in the case of the 2023 Notes and the 2024 Notes, and Mar. 24, 2022, in the case of the 2026 Notes.
- The redemption price for each series of the notes will be equal to the outstanding principal amount of the notes plus a make-whole premium determined in accordance with the terms of such series of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon, to, but excluding, the applicable redemption date.