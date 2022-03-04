Equity ETFs observed the fourth straight week of positive capital inflows
As another trading week concludes, markets will notice that investors were net purchasers of fund assets, including ETFs and conventional funds for the second week in a row, totaling $33.4B. Moreover, for the fourth week in a row equity ETFs attracted new capital as well, according to Refinitiv Lipper.
Money market funds led the charge as they attracted $39.5B, equity funds pulled in $1.8M, while taxable and tax-exempt bonds experienced outflows of $5.1B and $2.8B, respectively.
Equity ETFs attracted positive inflows for the fourth straight week and was led by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), which garnered $2.4B and the SPDR Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) +$1.3B.
In reverse, the iShares: Core S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:IVV) and the Select Sector: Financials SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF) experienced the most significant weekly equity ETF outflows, as they totaled $1.5B and $1.2B.
From a fixed income ETF vantage point, they observed $5.8B of net new capital enter the space with iShares: iBoxx $Investment Grade Corporates (NYSEARCA:LQD) taking the lead, as it drew in $2.1B. Following behind LQD was the iShares: 7-10 Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF), which gained $1.8B.
At the same time, the leading fixed income ETF outflow leaders were the iShares: MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB), which lost $406M, and the iShares: JPM USD Emerging Markets ETFs (NASDAQ:EMB) -$359M.
SPY and GLD have now led ETF inflows in back-to-back weeks as previously they attracted a combined $2B.