Mawson Infrastructure inks new 12-MW hosting co-location deal
Mar. 04, 2022 9:35 AM ETMawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI)WIZPBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Mawson Infrastructure (OTCQB:MIGI) signed a new 12-MW hosting co-location deal with Foundry Digital, bringing total hosting co-location under MIGI's Luna Squares business to 114 MW, up from 2 MW as at Dec. 31.
- MIGI expects first mining hardware under this deal to be deployed by the end of Q1 2022.
- The company intends to deploy the mining hardware inside its own proprietary Modular Data Centre technology at its facilities in the U.S.
- "Given the substantial demand for hosting services in the industry at present, we are able to utilize our surplus energy infrastructure to generate additional revenue streams for the group... total contracts signed to date makes us one of the largest Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining ASIC hosting companies,” said James Manning, CEO, MIGI.