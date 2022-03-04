Dassault Aviation (OTCPK:DASTY) CEO Eric Trappier threatens to pull out of developing a European fighter jet with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY), the latest in a lengthy dispute over leadership of the project.

The New Generation Fighter project was first agreed by the French and German governments in 2017 but has been paralyzed by months of infighting between the two industry suppliers.

"We decided at the beginning to join the program provided we got a certain number of commitments from Airbus," Trappier said, according to Bloomberg. "The first one was the leadership of Dassault in the architecture of the future fighter, the second is that the flight control system is for us."

The comments came as Dassault reported its FY 2021 net income nearly doubled to €605M ($669.5M) from €303M in 2020 as net sales jumped to €7.25B from €5.49B, but guided for lower net sales in 2022.

Dassault also said it will suspend deliveries of its Falcon business jets to Russian clients; Airbus said earlier this week that it will stop supplying spare parts to Russia.

The value of Dassault shares has jumped nearly 20% since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine nine days ago, as investors bet on bigger military budgets and Germany pledged to boost its defense spending.