Yandex plummets on providing update on impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Mar. 04, 2022 9:39 AM ETYandex N.V. (YNDX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Yandex (YNDX) stated that a number of governments have adopted new sanctions on specified persons and entities in Russia, including the Central Bank of Russia, and new export controls affecting specific, sensitive technologies.
  • The number of companies based in the U.S., U.K., E.U. and elsewhere have indicated that they are currently suspending supplies and services to customers in Russia.
  • As of Feb. 28, 2022, Yandex had USD- and euro-denominated cash balances of ~$615M and ~RUB 47B of ruble cash and cash equivalents.
  • Any prolonged economic downturn in Russia as a result of sanctions, depreciation of the ruble or negative consumer sentiment could have a material adverse effect on our results.
  • Our parent company and its direct and indirect foreign subsidiaries currently hold a USD-equivalent of ~$370M in cash as well as other assets and operations outside of Russia.
