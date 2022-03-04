Forward Air sees strong demand in first two months through Q1

Mar. 04, 2022 9:44 AM ETForward Air Corporation (FWRD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Forward Air (FWRD -0.2%) reported 52.5% increase in revenue per shipment for quarter-to-date through Feb. 2022.
  • Revenue per hundredweight increased 16.1%, weight per shipment increased 28.7% and pounds per day increased 10.7% over the same period last year.
  • "The strong revenue growth for the first two months of the quarter is the result of sustained collaboration with our customers on the selection of higher-quality freight in our network and continued strong demand for our premium services," said Chairman, President and CEO Tom Schmitt.
  • Earlier (Feb. 9): Forward Air Non-GAAP EPS of $1.40 beats by $0.11, revenue of $459.9M beats by $17.73M
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.