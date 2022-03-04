Forward Air sees strong demand in first two months through Q1
Mar. 04, 2022 9:44 AM ETForward Air Corporation (FWRD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Forward Air (FWRD -0.2%) reported 52.5% increase in revenue per shipment for quarter-to-date through Feb. 2022.
- Revenue per hundredweight increased 16.1%, weight per shipment increased 28.7% and pounds per day increased 10.7% over the same period last year.
- "The strong revenue growth for the first two months of the quarter is the result of sustained collaboration with our customers on the selection of higher-quality freight in our network and continued strong demand for our premium services," said Chairman, President and CEO Tom Schmitt.
- Earlier (Feb. 9): Forward Air Non-GAAP EPS of $1.40 beats by $0.11, revenue of $459.9M beats by $17.73M