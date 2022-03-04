Microsoft to suspend new sales in Russia amid invasion
Mar. 04, 2022 9:45 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)NDAQBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) said on Friday that it would suspend all new sales of its products and services in Russia amid the country's invasion in Ukraine.
- The company also said it is working "in lockstep" with the U.S., European Union and U.K. governments, as it works to stay in compliance with governmental sanction decisions.
- In addition, Microsoft (MSFT) said it working "proactively" to help cybersecurity officials in Ukraine to defend against Russian cyber attacks.
- The Satya Nadella-led Microsoft also said it is in "constant contact" with its employees in Ukraine and has offered support to them, including those who have fled the country.
