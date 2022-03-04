Petrobras (PBR -1.9%) opens lower after Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said the company could reduce its profit to prevent fuel prices from exploding due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters.

Petrobras' policy of seeking parity between domestic fuel prices and international markets has angered many Brazilians as the cost of Brent crude has soared, and a rising number of politicians has said Petrobras should help shoulder the burden.

CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna has told Reuters that Petrobras has not yet made a decision on fuel price adjustments.

Separately, Petrobras has not called off or altered talks to sell an unfinished fertilizer plant to Russia's Acron, Reuters also reports, despite Western sanctions on Russia.

Seeking Alpha contributor The Investment Doctor says he is "very confident in Petrobras' prediction of paying at least $10/ADR in dividends" in the 2022-26 period.