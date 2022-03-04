Evofem Biosciences declines 5% after bottom line earnings miss

Quarterly results

  • Shares of Evofem Biosciences (EVFM -7.1%) are down after the company's Q4 2021 results missed on the bottom line.
  • Evofem's (NASDAQ:EVFM) net loss widened ~27% to $51.6M compared to the prior-year period.
  • Revenue of $3.57M was a 2000% year-over-year increase.
  • Total operating expenses in the quarter increased ~14% to $41M compared to Q4 2020.
  • The company ended the year with about $7.7M in cash.
