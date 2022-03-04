VIZIO adds Amazon Music to app line-up

Mar. 04, 2022 9:56 AM ETVIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Media concept smart TV

    Vertigo3d/iStock via Getty Images

    Amazon's streaming audio service, Amazon Music, has joined VIZIO's (NYSE:VZIO) lineup of apps available to VIZIO smart TV users in the U.S.
  • VIZIO users will now be able to launch Amazon Music app from their home screen and easily search and discover songs, albums, playlists, and more. Prime members will have access to 2M songs — all ad-free and no additional cost above their Prime membership.
  • The Amazon Music app joins a roster of music-related apps on VIZIO such as Pandora, VEVO, and TIDAL, as well as channels available on VIZIO’s free streaming service, WatchFree+.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.