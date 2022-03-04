VIZIO adds Amazon Music to app line-up
Mar. 04, 2022 9:56 AM ETVIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Amazon's streaming audio service, Amazon Music, has joined VIZIO's (NYSE:VZIO) lineup of apps available to VIZIO smart TV users in the U.S.
- VIZIO users will now be able to launch Amazon Music app from their home screen and easily search and discover songs, albums, playlists, and more. Prime members will have access to 2M songs — all ad-free and no additional cost above their Prime membership.
- The Amazon Music app joins a roster of music-related apps on VIZIO such as Pandora, VEVO, and TIDAL, as well as channels available on VIZIO’s free streaming service, WatchFree+.