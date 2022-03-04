Great Elm Capital CEO steps down, approves $50M in rights offering, launches JV for specialty finance
Mar. 04, 2022 10:08 AM ETGreat Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Great Elm Capital (GECC -3.8%) announced that Peter Reed has resigned as CEO and stepped down from its board.
- The board appointed Matt Kaplan as CEO effective immediately; he has served as a Portfolio Manager at Great Elm Capital Management, GECC's external investment advisor, since October 2020.
- Also, Matthew Drapkin, CEO & Portfolio Manager at Northern Right Capital, has been named its board chairman, effective immediately.
- Separately, the company board approved a non-transferable rights offering to purchase shares; proposed $50M rights offering consists of non-transferable rights issued to all existing stockholders to purchase common stock on a pro rata basis.
- Net proceeds to be used for making opportunistic investments including investments in specialty finance businesses, and for general corporate purposes.
- Also, the company announced that it has launched Great Elm Utica, a JV between GECC and Utica Leaseco, for co-investing in proprietary equipment financing transactions sourced by Utica.
- Utica provides customized equipment loan and lease options for businesses of all sizes across continental U.S.