Great Elm Capital CEO steps down, approves $50M in rights offering, launches JV for specialty finance

  • Great Elm Capital (GECC -3.8%) announced that Peter Reed has resigned as CEO and stepped down from its board.
  • The board appointed Matt Kaplan as CEO effective immediately; he has served as a Portfolio Manager at Great Elm Capital Management, GECC's external investment advisor, since October 2020.
  • Also, Matthew Drapkin, CEO & Portfolio Manager at Northern Right Capital, has been named its board chairman, effective immediately.
  • Separately, the company board approved a non-transferable rights offering to purchase shares; proposed $50M rights offering consists of non-transferable rights issued to all existing stockholders to purchase common stock on a pro rata basis.
  • Net proceeds to be used for making opportunistic investments including investments in specialty finance businesses, and for general corporate purposes.
  • Also, the company announced that it has launched Great Elm Utica, a JV between GECC and Utica Leaseco, for co-investing in proprietary equipment financing transactions sourced by Utica.
  • Utica provides customized equipment loan and lease options for businesses of all sizes across continental U.S.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.