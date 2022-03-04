Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares slipped Friday, as the semiconductor giant confirmed it is stopping shipments of its products to Russia and Belarus in response to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, Intel (INTC) said it "condemns the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and we have suspended all shipments to customers in both Russia and Belarus." Intel (INTC) also said that through employee donations and its Intel Foundation i has so far raised $1.2 million for Ukrainian relief efforts.

Intel (INTC), numerous other tech giants have rushed to suspend doing business with Russia as part of a worldwide effort to isolate the country for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine which began a week ago. Among the other tech titans that have joined in stopping sales to Russia are Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) said it has suspended selling online advertising in Russia, including ads from searches, YouTube and third-party partners.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) put a halt on online sales and all business operations in Russia earlier this week in move that Wedbush Securities analysts said would likely lead other tech companies to "pull the plug" on Russia.