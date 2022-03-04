Major Canadian telecoms Rogers Communications (RCI +1%) and Shaw Communications (SJR -0.2%) have affirmed their expectation that they can close their merger by mid-year, even as Canada points to hurdles in the deal's way.

"We continue to work constructively with the government and regulators to close this transaction and deliver the benefits of the merger to all Canadians," the companies say in a joint statement.

"We share the government’s view that affordable, high-quality services should be available to every Canadian and by coming together, Rogers and Shaw will make the generational investments in networks and technology that Canada needs to create new jobs, increase competition, and bridge connectivity gaps in rural and remote areas," they say. "We continue to expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2022."

That comes alongside Canada's making it clear that some wireless divestment might be called for to clear it.

The government has laid groundwork to address communications affordability and competition, but more is required as "affordability and cost pressures remain top of mind for Canadians," says Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

Amid serious concerns about the Rogers-Shaw deal, it's under review by three separate regulators, Champagne says.

"The wholesale transfer of Shaw’s wireless licenses to Rogers is fundamentally incompatible with our government’s policies for spectrum and mobile service competition, and I will simply not permit it," Champagne says.

The companies last March came to a C$26 billion arrangement for Rogers to acquire Shaw.