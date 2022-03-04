Vuzix receives follow-on order for Vuzix smart glasses
Mar. 04, 2022 10:29 AM ETVuzix Corporation (VUZI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Vuzix (VUZI +0.9%) announced that a Fortune 50 Online Retailer has placed a $200K follow-on order for Vuzix smart glasses to support the expanding usage of these glasses for training and remote maintenance within its warehouses.
- This follow-on order will support the further deployment of glasses to these 40 warehouses as well as initial deployment to additional locations.
- The orders follows the successful completion of a proof-of-concept earlier last year in one warehouse and the initial deployment of Vuzix smart glasses in 40 warehouses several months ago.