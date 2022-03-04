Shionogi COVID-19 vaccine meets primary endpoint as booster
- Shionogi's (OTCPK:SGIOY +1.9%) COVID-19 vaccine achieved its primary endpoint of increasing neutralizing antibody titers after 28 days when used as a booster shot in a phase 2/3 trial.
- The non-inferiority of Shionogi's (OTCPK:SGIOF) shot was compared against Pfizer (PFE +1.3%)/BioNTech's (BNTX -3.3%) vaccine.
- Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOY +1.9%) said that compared to Cominary, the Japanese company's vaccine led to a lower incidence of solicited treatment-related adverse events.
- In February, Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) submitted an application for approval of a COVID oral drug in Japan.