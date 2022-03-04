Nasdaq to remove all Russian securities from its indexes
Mar. 04, 2022 10:32 AM ETNDAQBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Following similar moves by other index companies, Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is removing all Russian-listed equity securities, along with American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), from Nasdaq's indexes as of March 9, 2022.
- "Nasdaq (NDAQ) has determined that Russian equity securities have become un-investable for practical purposes, and that their continued inclusion in Nasdaq's family of indexes would not be appropriate.
- The Russian securities will be removed from the indexes at a "price approximating zero," the company said in a statement.
- Previously (March 3), MSCI, FTSE Russell cut Russian equities from indices