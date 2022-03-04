Nasdaq to remove all Russian securities from its indexes

Mar. 04, 2022 10:32 AM ETNDAQBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor15 Comments

Russian Flag is Waving Against Blue Gray Surface

MicroPixieStock/iStock via Getty Images

  • Following similar moves by other index companies, Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is removing all Russian-listed equity securities, along with American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), from Nasdaq's indexes as of March 9, 2022.
  • "Nasdaq (NDAQ) has determined that Russian equity securities have become un-investable for practical purposes, and that their continued inclusion in Nasdaq's family of indexes would not be appropriate.
  • The Russian securities will be removed from the indexes at a "price approximating zero," the company said in a statement.
  • Previously (March 3), MSCI, FTSE Russell cut Russian equities from indices
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.