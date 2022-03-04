Self sanctioning lifts European diesel margins, US refiners stand to benefit
Mar. 04, 2022
- Self sanctioning reported by Energy Intelligence Thursday indicated that oil product exports from Russia had fallen by ~1mb/d (product plus crude exports fell ~2.5mb/d); oil prices rose, but oil product margins in Europe are spiking as well.
- European oil refiners have struggled since the pandemic, first as a result of lower demand, and subsequently as higher power and natural gas prices increased the cost of doing business; Finland's Neste (OTCPK:NTOIF) shares are down ~40% from recent highs, while Italy's Saras (OTCPK:SAAFY) shares are off 75% from pre-pandemic levels.
- During Q4 results Phillips (NYSE:PSX) VP of refining said, "high natural gas prices are going to continue for a while in Europe and it is really going to strain kind of that bottom quartile of refiners that are left."
- With expectations low for European refining, and rising product margins, perhaps the pure-play European refiners provide the best risk-reward; however, US refiners with direct exposure to Europe like Phillips (PSX), or those able to export to Europe like PBF (NYSE:PBF) and Valero (NYSE:VLO) also stand to benefit from higher European refining margins.