Robinhood Markets fixes issue with options market data
Mar. 04, 2022 10:49 AM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is "experiencing an issue that's impacting options market data," the fintech said via Twitter at 10:27 AM ET.
- At 10:16 AM ET, the company said it was investigating the issue and at 10:32 AM ET, it said a fix had been implemented, according to its status page.
- Downdetector reported a spike in Robinhood outages starting at about 9:38 AM ET.
- Robinhood (HOOD) stock is down 2.2%, along with other online brokers in Friday morning trading. Most fintech stocks are also down as investors avoid risk.
- SA Authors' average rating on Robinhood (HOOD) is Hold, while the average Wall Street analyst rating is Buy.
