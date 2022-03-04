Rumble, which plans to merge with SPAC CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI), will reportedly carry Russian state-controlled news channel RT on its YouTube-like video platform.

While several content carriers have moved to restrict access to RT amid the Ukraine crisis, Rumble has agreed to pick up the Kremlin-backed channel, Reuters reported.

Rumble is slated to go public later this year through a merger with SPAC CF Acquisition Corp. VI. The deal, which values Rumble at $2.1B, is expected to close during the second quarter.

Content carriers that have moved to either restrict or drop access to RT in recent days include Meta Platforms’ Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) YouTube, DirecTV, and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Rumble’s video platform has become increasingly popular with conservative content makers. In December, Rumble signed a deal to carry content provided by Trump Media and Technology Group, which is backed by the former US president.

Trump Media is expected to merge with SPAC Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) later this year.

