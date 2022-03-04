Tesla (TSLA -1.1%) landed approval from the Brandenburg state environment office to start commercial production at its new factory near Berlin.

The license was granted after months of delays tied to bureaucratic issues, supply chain disruption and pandemic setbacks. The license was called a "great success for Brandenburg" in a translated version of the local government's press update.

The electric vehicle giant still has to prove that it meets certain water use and air pollution control criteria before production officially starts.

Targets for the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Berlin Gigafactory are for 500K electric vehicles produced a year and battery production of over 50 GWh per year.

There has been a flurry of Tesla news this week including report on a Panasonic battery plant in the U.S., a potential union vote at the Fremont plant and a new lithium supply deal.