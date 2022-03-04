Liberty Global's Sunrise partners with CH Media in Swiss TV
- Liberty Global's (LBTYA -4%) Swiss unit, Sunrise UPC, is taking a 20% stake in leading private Swiss TV channel provider CH Media TV.
- That's part of a strategic partnership to expand the oneplus streaming service, which the companies say will be an "integral" part of Sunrise's product range this summer.
- In domestic TV, CH Media will become the main partner of MySports (Sunrise UPC's sports service) for free TV.
- The two sides will also work together in the areas of targeted advertising and mobile content.