Liberty Global's Sunrise partners with CH Media in Swiss TV

Mar. 04, 2022 11:07 AM ETLiberty Global plc (LBTYA)LBTYB, LBTYKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Coaxial Communications Cables

buzbuzzer/E+ via Getty Images

  • Liberty Global's (LBTYA -4%) Swiss unit, Sunrise UPC, is taking a 20% stake in leading private Swiss TV channel provider CH Media TV.
  • That's part of a strategic partnership to expand the oneplus streaming service, which the companies say will be an "integral" part of Sunrise's product range this summer.
  • In domestic TV, CH Media will become the main partner of MySports (Sunrise UPC's sports service) for free TV.
  • The two sides will also work together in the areas of targeted advertising and mobile content.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.