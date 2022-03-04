New York City to lift indoor vaccine mandate, school mask requirement on Monday

From Monday, New York City will no longer require vaccine mandates for indoor spaces, and children will not have to wear masks in public schools, Mayor Eric Adams announced during a news conference in Times Square on Friday.

The rolling back of some of the most stringent COVID-19 measures the city has implemented comes amid the falling number of coronavirus cases and rising vaccinations, Adams said.

The COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped 1.8% in New York City and with over 80% vaccination rate, the city can ease restrictions with confidence, Adams noted.

“This is about giving people the flexibility that is needed to continue allow not only safety, but we have to get our economy back on track.” “It’s time to open our city and get the economy back up and operating.”

The reversal of policy is likely to have a favorable impact on movie theaters, concert venues, and sports arenas where mask mandates and vaccine requirements have been in pace for nearly a year.

“Two years ago we were the epicenter and two months ago we were once again the epicenter with the Omicron variant,” he said. “It’s been two years of pain, heartbreak and uncertainty. … But we dug deep, and we got through.”

Previously on Sunday, Adams said that the city is likely to lift the indoor vaccine requirements and mask mandates from Mar. 07 due to a sharp drop in COVID-19 cases.