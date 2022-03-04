Chinese banks don't appear eager to help Russia evade sanctions - WSJ

China's banks aren't coming to Russia's rescue partly due to the difficulty in conducting cross-border business without dealing with the international financial system, according to an article in the Wall Street Journal.

Since 2014, Russia and China have been working on ways to circumvent the SWIFT global messaging system that underpins cross-border fund transfers among banks. And they've succeeded in increasing trade without using dollars. Only about a third of Russia's exports to China were settled in dollars as of last September vs. 96% in 2013, the WSJ said. In the opposite direction, a little more than half of China's exports to Russia were settled in dollars vs. 90% in 2013.

While the Chinese government is eager to do more business with Russia without dollars, Chinese banks may not be as enthusiastic. And with the raft of new sanctions imposed against Russia and Russian banks, Chinese banks would become subject to secondary sanctions if they do business with the black-listed entities.

China has developed its Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), but it may not be able to handle a large number of transactions. CIPS handles ~13K transactions a day vs. SWIFT's 40M+ messages per day. "I don't think it's a viable alternative either as in sanction evasion or as a means of replacing the SWIFT system in international finance at the moment," Josh Lipsky, director of the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center told the WSJ. "CIPS is not ready."

CIPS and SWIFT also aren't mutually exclusive. About 80% of CIPS transactions relay on SWIFT messaging, said ANZ economist Raymond Yeung and his colleagues.

There's another option for China to help out Russia if the Western sanctions remain a long-term obstacle. China could create small single-purpose banks to evade the sanctions, Chen Zhu, a Hong Kong-based partners at Morrison & Foerster LLP, told the WSJ. Some small Chinese banks have previously facilitated trade with such sanctioned countries as Iran and North Korea.

In 2017, China deepened its ties with Russia, with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin signing at least $10B in agreements.