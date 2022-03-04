Russian fertilizer export ban in context
Mar. 04, 2022 11:35 AM ETMOS, CF, UANBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor3 Comments
- It was reported by IFX Friday that "Russia recommends fertilizer makers to halt exports."
- Russia accounts for 23% of ammonia production globally, as well as 14% of urea and 21% of potash production, suggesting that a fertilizer export ban would further exacerbate already sky high fertilizer prices.
- However, the full statement from the Russian trade ministry said, "the ministry had to recommend Russian producers temporarily suspend export shipments of Russian fertilizers until carriers resume rhythmic work and provide guarantees that Russian fertilizer exports will be completed in full."
- The market may not be willing to take the Ministry's word at face value; however, the comments come on the back of major shipping groups suspending operations to and from Russia.
- Importantly, Russia had already banned ammonium nitrate exports in an announcement February 2nd, whereby trade was to be postponed until April 2022.
- European energy prices have pushed commodity feedstock costs higher, lifting global prices across the commodity complex; US fertilizer producers like CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN), CF Industries (NYSE:CF) and Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) stand to benefit from comparatively cheap feedstock costs and high fertilizer prices.
- Fertilizer markets remain extremely tight; however, there is a path forward for Russian exporters, when and if shippers are able to load Russian volumes, and if the Ministry's statement Friday proves factual.