Apple says April 11 is return to office date for corporate staff: report
Mar. 04, 2022 11:39 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Apple has set April 11 as the date for corporate staff to return to its offices as the company looks to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomberg reported.
- Citing an internal memo written by Chief Executive Tim Cook, the news outlet reported that employees would initially return to spend one day per week in the office. From there, they will spend two days per week in the office three weeks after their return and then three days by May 23.
- The move comes just a couple of days after Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced it would hold a virtual event to unveil new products next week. Since the start of the pandemic, Apple has hosted virtual events, instead of in-person events, which it had done previously.
- It is widely believed that Apple will unveil a new iPhone SE with 5G capabilities, as well as an iPad Air and new Macs using Apple's M-series of chips.
- Earlier this week, Apple (AAPL) halted online sales and all business operations in Russia amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.