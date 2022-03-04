DT Midstream cut at Goldman as valuation looks full after re-rating

Mar. 04, 2022 11:37 AM ETDT Midstream, Inc. (DTM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

DT Midstream (DTM -0.9%) pulls back from a 52-week high as Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $58 price target, reflecting a less compelling opportunity following relative outperformance for the stock and a strong re-rating since its mid-2021 spinout.

Goldman's John Mackay still sees DTM as the best-positioned midstream company to benefit from ongoing strong growth in the Haynesville shale, but EBITDA likely lags the basin overall given its customer mix and the addition of lower-rate contracts in the near-term.

Potential remains for DTM to surprise to the upside, with better Haynesville earnings flow-through and/or material contributions from low-carbon investments, but for now Goldman sees less compelling upside for the stock.

DT Midstream recently raised its quarterly dividend by 6.7% and announced a 125K-unit buyback program.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.