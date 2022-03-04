Congressman calls on CDC to strengthen COVID protections for health care workers
Mar. 04, 2022 11:48 AM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA), MMM, AHPI, APTBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) is asking CDC Director Rochelle Walensky to update and strengthen COVID-19 protections for workers in hospitals and other health care settings despite the decline in the Omicron variant.
- In a letter to Walensky, Khanna said that isolation and quarantine requirements for exposed workers need to be lengthened, and recommendations that allow for the reuse of single-use masks should be withdrawn, Bloomberg reported.
- The letter asked Walensky to clarify the ways masks should be used in health-care settings as well as provide guidance on the need for masks vs. respirators.
- Health care workers "don't feel safe, and that should be the metric, not what people here in Washington think," Khanna wrote.
- On Thursday, the CDC reported that more than 90% of the U.S. is in an area of low or medium community spread, meaning that most people do not have to wear masks indoors.