All eyes on Shell as they buy first post-sanction Russian oil cargo
Mar. 04, 2022
- It's was reported Friday that Shell (NYSE:SHEL) purchased a cargo of Russian Urals crude at a $28.5/b discount to Brent prices.
- Politicians in Europe and the US have consistently stated that the West will not sanction Russian energy exports; however, it has been reported that "self sanctioning" has reduced Russian exports by ~2.5mb/d this week.
- As refiners and traders get more comfortable navigating freshly imposed financial sanctions, the market should expect Russian oil exports to resume and discounts to narrow.
- Shell (SHEL) is sure to face backlash, though barring a groundswell of protest, other traders and refiners are likely to follow suit.