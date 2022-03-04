Electronic Arts halts sales in Russia, Belarus

Mar. 04, 2022 11:55 AM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

E3 Gaming Conference Begins In Los Angeles

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images News

  • Electronic Arts (EA -0.7%) said it is suspending sales of its games and content in Russia and Belarus amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
  • The videogame giant's move includes virtual currency bundles. EA's (NASDAQ:EA) said its product "will no longer be available for purchase in our Russian region storefront on origin or the EA app, including through in-game stores."
  • EA (EA) also said it's working with platform partners to take its titles off their stores, and halt the sale of new in-game content in the region.
  • "We continue to be shocked at the conflict that is unfolding in Ukraine, and join so many voices around the world in calling for peace and an end to the invasion. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine," the company said, in a statement on the matter.
  • EA's (EA) moves follow the company stripping out the Russian and Belarus national teams from its top-selling FIFA soccer and NHL hockey gaming titles.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.