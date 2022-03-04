AeroVironment (AVAV -1.1%) slips from YTD highs after reporting a widening quarterly loss, but Canaccord Genuity upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with an $85 price target, raised from $64, saying the company's drone product is an "ideal instrument" for Ukraine to use against Russian tanks.

"The most important takeaway" from AeroVironment's earnings call was that the U.S. and its allies "are now very interested in exporting Switchblade 300 and 600 due to war in Europe," Canaccord's Austin Moeller writes.

The company revealed that the U.S. government have been engaged in joint meetings with AeroVironment about the TMS product segment, which Moeller says "foreshadows the likelihood that the wheels are about to get greased at the Defense Security Cooperation Agency in order to get anti-personnel and anti-armor loitering munitions into the hands of NATO/European allies (and possibly Ukraine)."

AeroVironment shares have jumped up by a third, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine boosts the outlook for defense-related companies.