Ciena Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Mar. 04, 2022 12:08 PM ETCiena Corporation (CIEN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, March 7th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-13.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $845.14M (+11.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, CIEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.
  • Recently, the company lowered its Q1 revenue guidance to $840 to $850M compared to the company’s previous expectation of $870 to $910M and consensus of $894.95M.
  • The company performance is seen benefitting from strong order flow and a higher backlog amid a robust demand environment.
