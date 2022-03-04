Eagle Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 04, 2022 12:10 PM ETEagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $51.08M (+2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EGRX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.