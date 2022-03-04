Niu Technologies Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 04, 2022 12:15 PM ETNiu Technologies (NIU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+53.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $142.35M (+38.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NIU has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- In Q4, Niu sold 238,188 units (+58.3% Y/Y) driven by 49.2% growth in number of units sold in China market.
- In its Q3 earnings release, the company sees Q4 revenues in the range of RMB 840 to RMB 910M, representing a Y/Y increase of 25% to 35%.