Intrepid Potash Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETIntrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (+2440.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $63.33M (+30.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IPI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.