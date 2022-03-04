Grab Holdings snaps four-day losing streak with double-digit gains

Mar. 04, 2022 12:22 PM ETGrab Holdings Limited (GRAB)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Online food delivery mobile app shown on smart phone screen hold by asian woman hands in living room

Edwin Tan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) stock jumps 10% in midday (New York time) trading after losing 43% of its value in four straight sessions.
  • On Thursday alone, the shares plunged 37% after the digital financial, food delivery, and ride-hailing services company reported its Q4 results and issued its 2022 outlook. The Singapore-based company said it expects deliveries gross merchandise value of $2.4B-$2.5B in Q1 2022, no better than the $2.4B GMV in Q4 2021.
  • Another point that may have disappointed investors is its long-term 3% GMV margin target for its deliveries business.
  • In January, SA's Quant rating warned that Grab (GRAB) was at risk of performing badly due to poor profitability and decelerating momentum.
  • Listen to Grab (GRAB) management's discussion of Q4 results and guidance during the company's earnings call.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.