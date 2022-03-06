LifeMD Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETLifeMD, Inc. (LFMD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.39 (+84.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $27.46M (+112.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LFMD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.