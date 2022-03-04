Agilon health gains as Q1 outlook tops estimates
Thanks to an upbeat outlook projected by the management with its Q4 2021 results, the shares of primary care service provider agilon health (AGL +11.2%) have risen sharply on Friday to record its biggest ever intraday gain.
Total revenue for last quarter and full-year 2021 rose ~42% YoY and ~51% YoY to $462.9M and $1.8B, respectively, while total members on the agilon platform stood at 238,000 at the year-end indicating an increase of ~82%.
The net loss for the quarter and full-year jumped ~134% YoY and ~577% YoY to $56.7M and $406.5M as operating expenses surged ~42% YoY and ~75% YoY to $510.8M and $2.2B, respectively.
“Looking ahead to 2022, we expect to generate significant gains in profitability while maintaining strong growth in membership and revenue,” Chief Executive Steve Sell remarked.
For Q1 and full-year 2022, the company projects to grow its Total Members Live on Platform to 330,000 – 340,000 and 340,000 – 355,000 with revenue at $635M – $650M and $2.5B – $2.6B, respectively. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts forecast agilon (NYSE:AGL) to report only $589.5M revenue in Q1 2022.