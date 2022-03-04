Thanks to an upbeat outlook projected by the management with its Q4 2021 results, the shares of primary care service provider agilon health (AGL +11.2%) have risen sharply on Friday to record its biggest ever intraday gain.

Total revenue for last quarter and full-year 2021 rose ~42% YoY and ~51% YoY to $462.9M and $1.8B, respectively, while total members on the agilon platform stood at 238,000 at the year-end indicating an increase of ~82%.

The net loss for the quarter and full-year jumped ~134% YoY and ~577% YoY to $56.7M and $406.5M as operating expenses surged ~42% YoY and ~75% YoY to $510.8M and $2.2B, respectively.

“Looking ahead to 2022, we expect to generate significant gains in profitability while maintaining strong growth in membership and revenue,” Chief Executive Steve Sell remarked.

For Q1 and full-year 2022, the company projects to grow its Total Members Live on Platform to 330,000 – 340,000 and 340,000 – 355,000 with revenue at $635M – $650M and $2.5B – $2.6B, respectively. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts forecast agilon (NYSE:AGL) to report only $589.5M revenue in Q1 2022.