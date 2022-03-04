Oil rig count falling everywhere globally, except North America

Mar. 04, 2022

  • Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) released the Company's monthly tally of international rig count on Friday, showing counts falling in every geography outside of North America during February.
  • In Canada and the US, rigs in operation rose by 30 and 35 respectively, even as producers stuck to plans for limited production growth.
  • As OPEC+ continues to struggle to meet production quotas, rigs in the middle east fell by 2 (~1%) during the month.
  • Europe saw its rig count fall by 9 to 102, while Latin America, Africa and Asia saw counts fall by 5 (~3%), 5 (~6%), and 7 (~4%), respectively.
  • Offshore rig operators like Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Valaris (NYSE:VAL) stand to benefit if higher oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) lift offshore activity; however, falling rig counts internationally suggest large producers like BP (NYSE:BP) and Exxon (NYSE:XOM) are focused on core positions in the US onshore rather than offshore drilling.
